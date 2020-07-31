You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Offensive Statues
Letter: Offensive Statues

Very Interesting, but misguided, Pancho Villa opinion article you published on the July 28th Opinion Page. Ms. Henson missed the point of my earlier lettter entirely. It is not the issue that Pancho Villa may have done some good deeds and was seen as a hero in some parts of Mexico. Robert E. Lee was seen as a hero in the Confederate States of America. BOTH led forces that killed Americans and American Soldiers. Neither should be memorialized with a statue. If Agua Preita wants that statue, then lets send it there, not display it in downtown.

David Germain

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

