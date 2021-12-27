 Skip to main content
Letter: Officials Ignoring Our Problem
As I drove into work today, I couldn’t help but notice the homeless camps spreading from Golf Links & Craycroft (2 miles) all the way to Campbell Avenue. There are now cars driving into these camps, and today I witnessed someone digging holes with a large shovel. I couldn’t help but notice that two vehicles (City of Tucson) 9:50am stood around and swept the sidewalks (really?), where just a ¼ mile down the road is where the problem lies. Not sure who to complain to, The City, Pima County, Mayor or Council members. I find it embarrassing how our city has become. Why do you all just turn the other way when this needs to be handled delicately as well as firmly.

Susan Nares

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

