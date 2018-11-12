Good grief. I don't get it Charlie Brown. Every Tucsonanan complains about the roads upon which we must drive. And yet when a plan is offered to us it gets voted down. EVERYTHING costs money. If you have a sore throat you buy aspirin and you might pay to see a doctor. If your car is out of gas you buy some. Need shoes? Buy some. Roof leaks? Pay a roofer. Roads terrible? You pay to have them fixed. But people don't want to. I don't get it. I just don't understand, Charlie Brown.
Lee Marie Schnebly
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.