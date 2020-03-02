Letter: OK, to go a bit faster? 10 miles faster for only $15.00 dollars

Re: the Feb. 27 article "Senate OKs bill that would give fast drivers break on speeding fines."
If approved drivers will now be able to drive 10 miles faster than 85mph. If they are stopped, by a highway police officer and a ticket written up for speeding, they will ONLY be fined $15 dollars. And they will not have the ticket information provided to the driver's insurance company. Does our Arizona Senate, realize what this will turn into if approved? 1. Do you think that only (a few) drivers will go over 75MPH on our highways? You'll have almost every driver, driving 85mph. And what driver will the state police pull over? It's not KEEPING WITH THE SPEED LIMIT ANY MORE. It's now what happens when 5, 10, 15, or more cars driving at 85mph get into an accident and can't stop??. How many people do you think will survive at that speed? Our Senate has approved this? (what the hell were you thiking)
Joe Stilchen
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.