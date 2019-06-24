Re: the June 17 letter "Santa Ritas are not that scenic; build away."
The writer cavalierly dismisses the genuine concerns of Native Americans and “environmentalists” who cherish the Santa Rita Mountains. He is just fine with further trashing this area because it is “not that scenic”. True enough, if you look only toward the west of I-19 and see the miles of copper mine spoil piles. Some of us would like to prevent that from happening to the east, as well. But I guess since the view from his home in the “foothills” does not include a mine site then it must be OK.
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
