Letter: OLD FOLKS AT HOME

They say that "getting old is not for sissies."
Well I can attest to that.
I've got gold in my mouth,
And Silver in my hair.
My kidney's full of stones.
I ache, just everywhere.
I'm often not more sociable,
With every passing day.
Five gentlemen come a calling
I see them every day.
There's Will Power in the morning
He gets me out of bed.
Then "John" I go a visit.
Enough 'bout him said.
Charley Horse is ever near,
I'm talking 'bout a muscle.
And Arthur Ritis comes and stays
He tries to make me hustle.
My favorite friend he comes to me
At the end of every day.
I call him Mr smooth...
His real name is Ben Gay
PS
Help the old folks when you can, be it a woman or a man. Won't be long 'til you are there, arthritis and silver hair.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.