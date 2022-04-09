 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: OLD FOLKS AT HOME

They say that "getting old is not for sissies."

Well I can attest to that.

I've got gold in my mouth,

And Silver in my hair.

My kidney's full of stones.

I ache, just everywhere.

I'm often not more sociable,

With every passing day.

Five gentlemen come a calling

I see them every day.

There's Will Power in the morning

He gets me out of bed.

Then "John" I go a visit.

Enough 'bout him said.

Charley Horse is ever near,

I'm talking 'bout a muscle.

And Arthur Ritis comes and stays

He tries to make me hustle.

My favorite friend he comes to me

At the end of every day.

I call him Mr smooth...

His real name is Ben Gay

PS

Help the old folks when you can, be it a woman or a man. Won't be long 'til you are there, arthritis and silver hair.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

