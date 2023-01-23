Letter: Old Glory

Over the past several years, I’ve noticed more and more unserviceable US flags flying all over town. Please, if you’re going to fly the “Stars and Stripes,” fly it properly. And remember, size is not everything. There’s a super-sized flag on Speedway that’s starting to tatter on one end. It’s much more patriotic to fly a standard or storm sized flag that’s serviceable than to fly a behemoth that’s starting to fray.