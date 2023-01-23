Letter: Old Glory

Over the past several years, I’ve noticed more and more unserviceable US flags flying all over town. Please, if you’re going to fly the “Stars and Stripes,” fly it properly. And remember, size is not everything. There’s a super-sized flag on Speedway that’s starting to tatter on one end. It’s much more patriotic to fly a standard or storm sized flag that’s serviceable than to fly a behemoth that’s starting to fray.
Not far from where I live, there’s an Elks Lodge currently flying a flag that looks like it’s been partially trapped in a wood chipper. The American Legion will properly dispose of a worn out or damaged US flag. Please take advantage of this wonderful resource, we currently have twelve chapters in Pima County.
Connie Brannock
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.