Letter: Old Tucson Great Opportunity

Everyone has an opinion on Old Tucson. Here's mine as someone who's first acting job was at Old Tucson and as the Vice-president of the Screen Actors Guild in Arizona. We have the opportunity to bring it back as the iconic Film Studio as envisioned by its founder Bob Shelton, and a popular tourist destination much like Biosphere 2.
It is not an amusement park. It is not a large venue for concerts or a water park. It is a movie lot.
It needs to have non-profit status and a Board similar to that of the Desert Museum. It needs to have at least one soundstage built. It needs to involve the U of A Film School and other acting groups and production companies in Southern Arizona to create the Tucson Movie Studios, recognizing and preserving the past of the Western films genre, and teaching and producing the entertainment of today and tomorrow. Done right, it can be bigger and better than Shelton could have ever imagined.
Matt Welch
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!