 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Old Tucson Studios
View Comments

Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there wasn't an entry ticket cost, had unlimited free entry, The place was fantastic for youth with limited financial resources to take their dates. Income was from fees paid by the many gift shops and restaurants there, plus entertainment venues. If the City of Tucson would provide "beat cops" to insure public safety this would be a wonderful place to go frequently for our locals. Installing RV hookups for tourists would add foot traffic along with steam baths for those travelers. The longer the hours (hopefully reaching 24/7/365), the more successful the venue would be. Electric Vehicle Chargers would help. Having Native Pow Wow's there would help. Let it be known as a travel destination provided by Tucson, the most friendly city of the west.

Bob Atkinson

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News