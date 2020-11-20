Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there wasn't an entry ticket cost, had unlimited free entry, The place was fantastic for youth with limited financial resources to take their dates. Income was from fees paid by the many gift shops and restaurants there, plus entertainment venues. If the City of Tucson would provide "beat cops" to insure public safety this would be a wonderful place to go frequently for our locals. Installing RV hookups for tourists would add foot traffic along with steam baths for those travelers. The longer the hours (hopefully reaching 24/7/365), the more successful the venue would be. Electric Vehicle Chargers would help. Having Native Pow Wow's there would help. Let it be known as a travel destination provided by Tucson, the most friendly city of the west.
Bob Atkinson
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
