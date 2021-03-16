 Skip to main content
Letter: Old White Columnist Criticizes Younger Latina, Once Again
Letter: Old White Columnist Criticizes Younger Latina, Once Again

Columnist Jonathan Hoffman defended the failed petition to recall Mayor Regina Romero, sponsored by political loser Joseph Morgan. Hoffman's condescension and underlying racial bias are shocking. He attacks the city's first Latina mayor for helping the Latino community, supporting Black Lives Matter, and opposing excessive police violence.

Hoffman airs the grievances of old, wealthy white men, whose numbers are dwindling, to criticize a younger, LatinX person, whose numbers are nearly half of the Tucson population.

Hoffman's "us vs. them" mentality is divisive and toxic. Empowering our most vulnerable Tucsonans does not take away from her ability to be a Mayor for all of us; it advances it by making sure everyone has a voice in our government.

Larry Bodine

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

