Letter: Older Women Unite

Guessing I am "a bit" older than Kathleen Bethel, I found her editorial about being a "brave old lady" right on target. I also reflected on how in my younger years I admired Maggie Kuhn who founded the Gray Panthers in the 70s and how I vowed to be like her. She once said, "old people and women constitute America's biggest untapped and undervalued human energy." There is still truth in this statement and might give the Star some thought to include a regular column on wisdom and reflection from the elderly.