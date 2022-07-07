Letter: Older Women Unite

Guessing I am "a bit" older than Kathleen Bethel, I found her editorial about being a "brave old lady" right on target. I also reflected on how in my younger years I admired Maggie Kuhn who founded the Gray Panthers in the 70s and how I vowed to be like her. She once said, "old people and women constitute America's biggest untapped and undervalued human energy." There is still truth in this statement and might give the Star some thought to include a regular column on wisdom and reflection from the elderly.
The other wisdom from Kuhn's life and work is that she joined forces with youth and the Gray Panthers' motto was "Age and Youth In Action." Doing some research I found there are still chapters of the Gray Panthers although none I could find in Arizona.
With our democracy so much at stake today, let's tap more of those "undervalued" resources and move forward. The more the merrier!
Gypsy Lyle
Northwest side
