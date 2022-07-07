 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Older Women Unite

  • Comments

Guessing I am "a bit" older than Kathleen Bethel, I found her editorial about being a "brave old lady" right on target. I also reflected on how in my younger years I admired Maggie Kuhn who founded the Gray Panthers in the 70s and how I vowed to be like her. She once said, "old people and women constitute America's biggest untapped and undervalued human energy." There is still truth in this statement and might give the Star some thought to include a regular column on wisdom and reflection from the elderly.

The other wisdom from Kuhn's life and work is that she joined forces with youth and the Gray Panthers' motto was "Age and Youth In Action." Doing some research I found there are still chapters of the Gray Panthers although none I could find in Arizona.

With our democracy so much at stake today, let's tap more of those "undervalued" resources and move forward. The more the merrier!

Gypsy Lyle

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen",…

Letter: School Voucher Giveaway

Face it. The school voucher program is nothing more than a hand-out to the more wealthy. The less wealthy (many of them) cannot afford the tui…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News