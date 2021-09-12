 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Olive trees & their pollen discussion
View Comments

Letter: Olive trees & their pollen discussion

  • Comments

There has recently been a Pima-centric discussion on whether or not to lift the ban on "fruiting" olive varieties. These fruiting varieties have been banned in Pima County for years due to the high allergic reaction to its pollen.

I wonder what the surveys at the time reveal about the level of mesquite, palo verde, and Parkinsonia tree pollen in the same samples. They seem to release highly allergic pollen as well.

It would be impossible to ban them as they volunteer everywhere, but they are natives. A letter writer said that's why olive trees should be banned period, as they are not native.

Just a reminder that our Sonoran desert has many great native plants but we have in our gardens and parks scores of plants that come from Australia, South Africa, Mexico & south, aloes from Africa. You get the point. I'm not ready to give up my Mediterranean fan palms just yet.

Allan Rose

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: I CHANGED MY MIND

I don’t normally follow state politics, but recent events caught my eye. First, the state legislature forbid the use of health protection meas…

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News