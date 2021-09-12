Letter: Olive trees & their pollen discussion

There has recently been a Pima-centric discussion on whether or not to lift the ban on "fruiting" olive varieties. These fruiting varieties have been banned in Pima County for years due to the high allergic reaction to its pollen.
I wonder what the surveys at the time reveal about the level of mesquite, palo verde, and Parkinsonia tree pollen in the same samples. They seem to release highly allergic pollen as well.
It would be impossible to ban them as they volunteer everywhere, but they are natives. A letter writer said that's why olive trees should be banned period, as they are not native.
Just a reminder that our Sonoran desert has many great native plants but we have in our gardens and parks scores of plants that come from Australia, South Africa, Mexico & south, aloes from Africa. You get the point. I'm not ready to give up my Mediterranean fan palms just yet.
Allan Rose
Northeast side
