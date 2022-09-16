 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: OMG! Changes to Print Star Are a Hot Mess

Having spent years of my life on a computer for my job I thought I would get a reprieve when I retired. Now the Star is pulling the option for me to treat myself to a full 2 pages of cartoons, 2 daily crosswords and a cryptoquip. Not everyone who has subscribed to the paper version does so for the miniscule sections for National & Local News (which can be accessed through TV or the web), or needs to have every possible bit of minutia about U of A sports. I both like & need a break from electronic media.

I'm especially upset that I just renewed my paper subscription, which has been costing more all the time. What distresses me more is that if I & others like me are unhappy enough to drop our subscriptions, where does that leave out loyal, considerate & dedicated paper carriers?

GEORGIANNA MURPHY

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

