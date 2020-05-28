Letter: OMG! Conservatives
Letter: OMG! Conservatives

I usually get at least one good chuckle each day when I read this paper, mostly from the comics section. Sunday, however, I didn't have go beyond the second page of the first section. While reading the article about how UA President Robbins had been on a publicity tour to promote UA on various media outlets, all I could picture was all the professors running around like their hair was on fire screaming, "OMG, he hired a company that has done work for CONSERVATIVES!" "The companies founders have had close ties to MITCH MCCONNEL!" Robbins could have raised $50 million for the university on his tour, and the professors would have yelled the same thing. Everybody who reads this paper knows that if Robbins had hired a far left company with ties to Pelossi, no professor would have said a peep, the story would have been four paragraphs, and you would have had to find some other nonsense to fill the space.

Kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

