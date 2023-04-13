Thank you for the comprehensive look into the infamous Faith Christian Church. We attended for 12 years and left when we discovered what was happening with the money. We went against the grain in many ways, i.e., not brutally disciplining young children.

When we raised our concerns about different types of abuse with FCC members, it went very poorly. Nearly everyone we thought was our friends immediately shunned us or spread hilarious falsehoods about our departure, which returned to us. Many admitted things were not right but said we were no longer allowed to contact them or their wives because their loyalty was to "the church."

There were other red flags as well - a group of us tried to kindly request a conversation with them about some racially ignorant behaviors of their staff. An Associate Pastor said, "What are we supposed to do? Ask them how their blackness is going?" Their Senior Pastor also rambled about it to the congregation, implying people who talk about race are anarchists.

Duane Lopez

Oro Valley