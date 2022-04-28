Letter: on letting anybody stop an "objectionable" lesson

Lots of people saying anybody should have the right stop any classroom lesson they find offensive or damaging to children.

Let's do a little thought experiment.

Think about the dumbest person you know of. Doesn’t matter if they are liberal or conservative, just that you consider them stupid. That one person that is fooled by everything. The most gullible, easiest to manipulate, lie spewing moron to walk the earth.

Got a picture of them in your mind? See them clearly, all the way down to that little bit of drool dribbling down their chin?

Good.

That is now the standard to which your child will be educated. All classroom decisions will now be made to keep that person happy.

If you still think letting anybody object to a class lesson or book is a good idea after doing this exercise, you are the person that everyone else pictured.

