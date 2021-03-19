Letter: On Our State Representatives

As a student who doesn’t have the power to vote yet, seeing those who represent my state is appalling. The logical fallacies in Rep. Joseph Chaplick’s argument that mask mandates are extremely obvious for a statement so ignorant and insensitive. To compare COVID-19 and HIV, two viruses spread in different ways is not only ignorant, but is also irresponsible during a worldwide pandemic. Unfortunately, Rep, Chaplick wasn’t the only one to make egregious statements regarding the mask mandate. Rep. Bret Roberts supported his argument for masks not working by saying “he’s heard a figure that something like 90% of Arizona is covered by some local mask mandate ...” Are you comfortable with our state representatives being unsure about the statistics of what they’re voting on and using illogical arguments to back up their reasoning? This pandemic has not only shown the ignorance our own government is capable of but is now a call for new leadership in our state.
Rylle Pearl Jinon
South Tucson
