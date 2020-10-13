 Skip to main content
Letter: On Prop 208 Invest in ED, a majority will penalize a minority
Letter: On Prop 208 Invest in ED, a majority will penalize a minority

Recent polls show a majority of Arizonans supporting Prop 208, Invest in Ed, that raises state income taxes on those earning over $250,000. But it will be people not earning that amount who will pass the prop. How is that fair? A majority taking punitive actions against a minority. Many of these higher earners operate small to medium sized businesses or are professionals like physicians. If Biden is elected, he too will increase federal taxes on higher earners. Invest In Ed is a Democrat initiative. Democrats love to engage in class warfare, raise taxes, and punish those who have gained success through innovation, initiative, personal sacrifice, and endless hours of hard work at their endeavor. Lets penalize them! I just received my Pima County Property tax statement, containing over $1200 in various taxes for funding public schools. I have no children. How much is enough? Prop 207 is another Democrat initiative seeking to legalize marijuana. We need more stoned people driving on our roadways and on the job.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

