Letter: On-the-Spot-Correction
Recently, Trump visiting Arizona. On this visit, as Karen Harbert so eloquently stated, Ms. McSally did not correct Trump when he called her "honey," and "darling." As a retired colonel, I take exception to her bypassing the opportunity to correct him for this total disrespect of her service. As General Bob Blevins (a man I admired my entire military career) once told me, "If you don't correct an infraction, you've set a new standard!" So, we have now lowered our standards.....shame on us!

Maureen Gagliardi

COL, USA, RET

East Side

Maureen Gagliardi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

