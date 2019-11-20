It was 2002 and Coach Mackovic was leading the Wildcats deep into football depression and I wrote a letter to the editor, "I miss Coach Tomey!" During the many seasons since, I have watched a string of so - so coaches deliver more of the same. Last season we watched in horror as the Cats gave up a stunning lead to the Sun Devils and I felt that familiar pain deep in the pit of my soul that Wildcat fans know. I'm not going to elaborate on that two point attempt... Why can't the powers that be attract the person or persons necessary to consistently win, beat ASU, and dare I say, a win in Pasadena? More than ever, I still miss Coach Tomey!
Scott Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.