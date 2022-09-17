Letter: Once in a Lifetime

On May 5, 2007 my partner Carol and I were driving from Lexington, Kentucky to Louisville to see the Kentucky Derby. A barrage of flashing lights appeared behind us, As I pulled to the right four police motorcycles and five black range rovers sped by. Later, as we sat at the finish line at Churchill Downs a roar came over the crowd. We looked up to a balcony and there stood the Queen in bright Chartreuse dress and hat, waiving to the crowd with Prince Phillip next to her. The next day we saw the same entourage at Lexington Airport pulling up to a British Airways plane. We saw her again, this time in bright yellow. I'm sure she will be glad to since the Prince, Diane and the Corgis who went ahead of her. I feel sad for the pups who wonder where she went. To bad God couldn't save the Queen.