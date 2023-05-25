Tucsonans are clearly being screwed at the gas pump. Do we really deserve to have the second highest gas prices after California? Should a gallon of gas be $1.00 cheaper in Sierra Vista than in Tucson? Do we really believe this is all caused by lots of people moving to Phoenix?

One Sunday in June, let's decide to boycott every gas station in the greater Tucson area. Buy gas on Saturday or Monday. Don't drive into a gas station for anything -- you can get a candy bar or a six-pack at lots of places. Let them be open for nothing. I'm picking June 18, Father's Day, because I'm a father, and it's easy to remember. But it would be great to boycott gas stations every Sunday in June.

After the Bud Light controversy, everyone knows that boycotts can be effective. Let's fight back against the greedy oil companies.

John Vornholt

Northeast side