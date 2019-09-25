Our community is blessed with a multitude of volunteers. We can never thank them enough. Many get recognition from the organizations with which they work. Others are recognized in publications such as this paper. Many silently contribute just for the satisfaction of helping. Recognition isn’t why they volunteer. Among the unheralded are those volunteers that toil along our streets picking up the litter deposited by our prolific litterbugs. These volunteers help keep our streets clean and safe. Next time you notice someone on litter patrol and the opportunity is right, slow down and give a light tap of your horn (hopefully not scaring them) and a “thumbs up”. Or roll down your window and holler “thanks” as you pass. That recognition never fails to bring a smile to their face.
Guy Brunt
West side
