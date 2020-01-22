Letter: One Horse Town
Letter: One Horse Town

Once again I marvel at the juxtaposition of two articles on the front page is Sunday’s paper. Tucson’s schools are rotting due to lack of funds to maintain them. And, the TPD will stop accepting funds from Operation Stonegarden. Not connected? The city streets are crumbling, the schools are deteriorating and funds are being refused because “it runs counter to the mission and expectation of the community we serve.” Is that the same community that voted 70% against “Sanctuary City.” I’d suggest that the mission and the expectation are at odds with each other.

William Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

