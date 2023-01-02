Letter: One More Small Detail on North Kolb Re-do

I generally agree with Deborah Kaye's objections to the final result of the North Kolb Road renovation (Devil is in the Details on North Kolb, Dec. 9th), especially regarding the art. However, she omitted one more relevant detail: after years of construction at a cost of millions of dollars, the traffic capacity of North Kolb between Sabino Canyon Road and Sunrise Drive is exactly as it was, one lane in each direction. At least motorists will have "art" to look at if/when stuck in traffic.