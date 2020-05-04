Letter: One more thing you can do.

One more thing you can do.
During my years working as a project manager I learned that there is always one more thing you can do.
In that spirit and in anticipation of the hair and nail salons reopening soon (very carefully), we are donating a manicure and hair cut/color to a nominated ER or ICU nurse. This will help the shops we frequent to recover and give a thank you to the medical staff here in Tucson.
We are looking to our friends to nominate a nurse for a little respite from their very stressful days.
Thomas Hefley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
