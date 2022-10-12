Letter: One Nation Under Nature

Jeffrey McConnell quotes the Pledge of Allegiance (written in 1892 by a socialist minister), provides his own definition of liberty (not from slavery but from “excessive governance”), and quotes John Adams on the constitution being made for a religious people, ignoring Adam’s words in his 1787 “Defense of the Constitution”: “It will never be pretended that any persons employed in that service had any interviews with the gods, or were in any degree under the inspiration of heaven. . . . thirteen governments thus founded on the natural authority of the people alone, without a pretense of miracle or mystery . . . are a great point gained in favor of the rights of mankind.” The U.S. is a secular nation, or, as Adams put it: “the first example of governments erected on the simple principles of nature: and if men are now sufficiently enlightened to disabuse themselves of artifice, imposture, hypocrisy, and superstition, they will consider this event as an era in their history.”