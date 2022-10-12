Letter: One Nation Under Nature

Jeffrey McConnell quotes the Pledge of Allegiance (written in 1892 by a socialist minister), provides his own definition of liberty (not from slavery but from “excessive governance”), and quotes John Adams on the constitution being made for a religious people, ignoring Adam’s words in his 1787 “Defense of the Constitution”: “It will never be pretended that any persons employed in that service had any interviews with the gods, or were in any degree under the inspiration of heaven. . . . thirteen governments thus founded on the natural authority of the people alone, without a pretense of miracle or mystery . . . are a great point gained in favor of the rights of mankind.” The U.S. is a secular nation, or, as Adams put it: “the first example of governments erected on the simple principles of nature: and if men are now sufficiently enlightened to disabuse themselves of artifice, imposture, hypocrisy, and superstition, they will consider this event as an era in their history.”
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
