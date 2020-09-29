Letter: One Party Does Not Make a Democracy!

As an Arizona registered voter who does not identify with a single political party, I suggest that the following be considered by those who have placed yard signs stating “Save our Democracy. Vote Blue!”
• Nearly all democracies have at least two political parties;
• One-party democracies are usually authoritarian;
• The following countries are legally constituted as one-party states in 2020: Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; Lao People’s Democratic Republic; People’s Republic of China; Republic of Cuba; Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic; Socialist Republic of Vietnam; State of Eritrea.
Encouraging others to limit themselves to one option only serves to nurture autocracy. Our country was founded due to an effort to fight against this sort of oppression. It is my hope that the majority of today’s voters – regardless of affiliation (blue, red or whatever) -- will keep that in mind by making intelligent, informed, and unbiased choices.
Carmen Wiswell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
