Letter: One-person majority in Arizona statehouse

Arizona Republicans have only a one-person majority in both the House and the Senate. That is good news for voters.

Their one-person majority means that every single Republican voted to pass each of their abhorrent bills this session. So, no matter where you live in Arizona, you know exactly who needs to be voted out of office.

More importantly, their one-person majority means we have the opportunity to reverse their actions by electing more Democrats, including a new Democratic governor.

Their one-person majority also explains their repeated and desperate attempts to prevent us from voting. Republicans know how vulnerable they are and how easily they could lose. Let’s prove them right.

By voting for Democrats up and down the ballot, we can undo much of the harm they have caused us. Together, we can reclaim our state and improve our lives.

Kay Schriner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

