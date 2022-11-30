Letter: One possible solution to Tucson's housing shortage

It is well known that there is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the Tucson region. However, we also have huge big-box stores and mall spaces like the Tucson Mall's Sears store sitting empty. In Illinois, our Fox Valley Mall in Aurora was similarly emptied with the loss of tenants. Now, a development group is taking the initiative to convert much of this space to apartments that will meet the needs of the community, including seniors. According to a press release, “Lumen” is a three-building residential community with 304 units ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located on the site of the former Sears at Fox Valley Mall.