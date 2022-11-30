 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One possible solution to Tucson's housing shortage

It is well known that there is a shortage of affordable rental housing in the Tucson region. However, we also have huge big-box stores and mall spaces like the Tucson Mall's Sears store sitting empty. In Illinois, our Fox Valley Mall in Aurora was similarly emptied with the loss of tenants. Now, a development group is taking the initiative to convert much of this space to apartments that will meet the needs of the community, including seniors. According to a press release, “Lumen” is a three-building residential community with 304 units ranging from studios to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located on the site of the former Sears at Fox Valley Mall.

I believe this same approach could allow Tucson to rapidly provide housing to many of our citizens and turn large liabilities into assets and encourage our planning officials to consider these concepts.

Charles Stack

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
