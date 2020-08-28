Letter: One Size Doesn't Fit All

I want to reassure families online school is a solution that works.
Not long ago, I was searching for an option that allowed more freedom in where and when I could do my school. My extracurricular activities schedule became increasingly difficult to manage while in my local brick-and-mortar school, so my friend suggested I try online learning with Arizona Virtual Academy, and I never looked back.
The curriculum was excellent, and I was getting a more personalized experience because I could focus and spend time learning subjects and concepts I needed to dedicate more time to. I was able to live my life in such a unique way because I had the freedom to learn with my schedule and in my own style.
As a student at the University of Arizona, I’m grateful for my online learning experience because I’m prepared for my classes online.
Consider the school options available to you – one-size doesn’t fit all.
Lilah Ruiz
North side
