Letter: One Size Doesn't Fit All
I want to reassure families online school is a solution that works.

Not long ago, I was searching for an option that allowed more freedom in where and when I could do my school. My extracurricular activities schedule became increasingly difficult to manage while in my local brick-and-mortar school, so my friend suggested I try online learning with Arizona Virtual Academy, and I never looked back.

The curriculum was excellent, and I was getting a more personalized experience because I could focus and spend time learning subjects and concepts I needed to dedicate more time to. I was able to live my life in such a unique way because I had the freedom to learn with my schedule and in my own style.

As a student at the University of Arizona, I’m grateful for my online learning experience because I’m prepared for my classes online.

Consider the school options available to you – one-size doesn’t fit all.

Lilah Ruiz

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

