Letter: One tragedy + three more

Killing three mountain lions near homes around Catalina State Park is one way of handling the situation. As reported in the news, it seems rangers got pretty close to the animals who showed no fear. This habituation is common in parks, as so-called civilization encroaches on wild animal territory. But think a minute. Others parks do things differently. Post sightings as in Sabino Canyon. Close trails as in Yellowstone when bears threaten. Relocate animals to a zoo or preserve. Reassign personnel to scout trails as in North Rim of the Grand Canyon, to spot animals behaving in a way that threatens them. In Yellowstone: a fed bear is a dead bear.
Having worked six seasons in national parks, we saw that budgets for personnel and maintenance can’t keep up with the number of visitors. Loving the parks to death, we are. There is a better way than killing three healthy wild beasts.
Nancy Kraushaar
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.