Letter: One-Vote Majority

As the Arizona Republican-led Legislature and our current politician-for-the-rich governor have demonstrated over the past two years, it only takes a one-vote majority to turn Arizona in the wrong direction: tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy; prosecuting citizens’ initiatives; constraining women’s rights; limiting public education spending with the Aggregate Spending Limit; and siphoning off public tax monies to private and parochial schools.

It’s time for a Democratic majority in the Legislature and a champion for the people in the governor’s office to turn our state in a positive direction for all Arizonans.

Read the Daily Star 10/23/22 article: “Local Senate races key for Legislature.” Voters in LD17, LD18, and LD21 hold the future of the state in our hands. Neighbors, please vote Hobbs for Governor, Nickerson, Sundareshan, and Gabaldón for state Senate, and the Democratic candidates for the state House. Vote blue for change.

Judi Moreillon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

