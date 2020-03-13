Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire and Suffragist pin that announced me “uppity female”. My “One Woman in White” project will continue through Election Day. I will be constantly urging women to register and vote. All are invited to join me in this worthy endeavor. I intend to enjoy the Tucson Festival of Books- look for me!
Patricia Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.