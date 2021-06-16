 Skip to main content
Letter: One woman, one vote. One man, one vote.
Letter: One woman, one vote. One man, one vote.

True until now. In several states the GOP is substituting their choice for whatever the majority has voted for, if they have lost.

This is the case in AZ. Ducey and the GOP legislators are 48 people and overturning what the majority of AZ voters voted for in Prop 208. Prop 208 is law and will be made obsolete by the GOP. This means that the 1,675,810 votes for the proposition will be made null by 48 votes, made by 48 people. Your vote is actually 0.00003 of a “real” vote.

This is not the first nor will it be the last time these people assert their privilege of position over the expressed will of the people.

Some have said in this paper that elections have consequences. The AZ GOP is trying to eliminate any result that does not sit well with them, no consequences. All morality and sense of fairness is thrown out for the sake of their donors.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

