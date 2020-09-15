Letter: Only in Tucson

I have wintered in Tucson for years. This year is an exception. I'm "summering" to avoid flying during the pandemic.
The other day I purchased $33 in stamps at the Fort Lowell Post Office. I also picked up several Voter Registration Forms and placed my stamps on the counter next to the forms.
I returned home and realized that I didn’t have the stamps. It was possible that I might have left them at the Post Office. I returned there and asked if someone found an envelope with stamps. The first person I asked said no.
Two postal workers overheard the conversation and they said “yes.” The same person returned the stamps to me from whom I purchased them a few hours earlier.
This, for me, is an only in Tucson story. This outcome is unlikely to have occurred back east.
My sincerest thanks to the unknown thoughtful person who returned the stamps. Indeed there are kind people who do the right thing. What an unexpected pleasure.
Nancy Lefkowitz
Foothills
