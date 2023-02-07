Only private education should exist in a free society. Government equals force, and force should have no place in education. Just as we have the separation of Church and State, so should we have the separation of Education and State. In fact, the latter is more important since it directly involves the indoctrination of our children.

Citizens have the right to choose their own teachers and textbooks. If, for example, one group approves of the Critical Race Theory and another group opposes it, so be it. It’s a free country. Each group pays it own way. This way, neither group is a threat to the other’s freedom or pocketbook.

Abolishing government force from education will solve most of our educational conflicts. America has always been the melting pot of cultures, religions, and varying philosophies. We have learned from each other and profited from each other. Freeing education from government, we can have this interaction and sharing of ideas in American schools instead of on-going warfare.

Jim Douthit, retired teacher

West side

