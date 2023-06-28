As a neighborhood advocate for over 30 years and a resident of Ward 3 for longer than that, I have seen a multitude of people running for local office and have worked to help a few of them get elected. I am supporting Miguel Ortega for the Ward 1 City Council seat because he has proven that he cares about the integrity of the barrios, about building up our less advantaged neighbors and organizing residents so that they can have input into the decisions that impact them where they live. He does not belittle those who do not agree with him. Instead, he listens to people, he is open to new ideas and above all, he knows how to get a job done. I have seen none of those qualities in the incumbent who has had three years in office and very little to show for it. Miguel Ortega was a darn good council aide in Ward 3 for 5 years and when he resigned from his position it was when the office was doing some of its best work with constituents. Unlike his Ward 1 opponent, Miguel believes that decisions affecting residents need to be open and above board. Miguel will be a uniter, not a divider, and he will be a full-time council member, who responds to constituents' concerns while being respectful of all constituents, other council members and City staff. Vote for change, vote Miguel Ortega.