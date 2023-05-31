Thanks to Tim Steller for his thought essay on the shooting of my friend and occasional co-worker Ray Mattia who died at the hands of Border Patrol agents on May 18 in the community of Menagers Dam on the Tohono O'odham Nation. Ray and I had worked together occasionally over the past ten years on archaeological surveys and cultural resource monitoring projects. Ray brought a deep love and knowledge of the land surrounding his community along the Mexican border. He recently assisted an archaeological contractor on a three month survey near his community. I will miss his stories and knowledge of his Sonoran Desert homeland and his friendship. I certainly hope justice will prevail in the investigations of this tragic incident. My thoughts and prayers go out to Ry's family.