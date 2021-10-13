Letter: Oops! Our Safety Measures Interrupt Ducey's Power Plays

This week, I attended the Family Faculty Org meeting via Zoom for my grandchild’s elementary school. Our principal shared more news about state education funding.
Ducey doesn't believe freedom comes with responsibility. His misuse of federal funds is unconscionable. I am irritated at his refusal to distribute certain educational funds because our school district implements lawful COVID-19 mitigation measures. Thank goodness our district understands its responsibility to the local community and focuses it policies accordingly.
Recently, the Biden administration warned Ducey to stop playing games with the state's federal pandemic funds for new education grants. And yet, Ducey still finds ways to bilk honorable school districts that prioritize health and safety over politics. We’re told our funding is still “under review.” It's unclear whether our funds might be used for a different purpose or diverted to other districts.
Here’s hoping the US Department of Education side-steps Ducey’s agenda and supports sensible school districts through direct funding measures.
Kim Miklofsky Bayne, Legislative District 9 Communications Team
North side
