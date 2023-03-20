This opinion piece is spot on! Public schools have always been committed to the “general welfare” of all students by promoting opportunity and equality for everyone. Mr. Crist is correct when he points out that there is an ongoing effort to defund public schools under the guise of “school choice” and “vouchers.”

Our Arizona legislature and Republican Governors have whittled away at public education funding by creating Student Tuition Organizations and individual tax credits. The stated mission was to allow state funds to enable disadvantaged and special-needs children to attend private and religious schools.

However, this original mission has been thoroughly perverted and exploited. Private, religious, home, and charter schools continue to siphon off monies intended for Arizona’s public schools. To make matters worse, these schools have zero financial or academic accountability.

One reason that Arizona voters elected Katie Hobbs was her position on the value of a strong public education system and transparency on how taxpayer dollars are spent on education.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown