Letter: Op-Ed Disclaimers

I find it curious that atop every Op-Ed piece in the Star there is a disclaimer stating that “The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer”. This totally superfluous as the author’s name and affiliation are right above it. Perhaps the disclaimer is meant to comfort readers who feel the Star is somehow influencing authors’ to adopt a particular point of view. That being said if such a disclaimer is needed for Op-Ed articles a similar disclaimer should be included with all of the Letters to the Editor, so we will know for certain that the Star had nothing to do with their content.
Gerry Maggiora
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.