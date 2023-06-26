Thanks to John Welch and Bill Doelle for clearly stating the obvious need to protect the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) from being overrun with livestock.

This foolishness at SPRNCA has been going on for too long and is mostly related to the local office of the BLM pandering to the territorial era open range mentality and attempting to impose their multiple use approach on land that was legally and explicitly designated for riparian conservation.

Let's address both of those issues: Get the cattle off SPRNCA, and revise range laws so that livestock owners can no longer impose their private property interests on properties that are designated for other purposes.

Peter Else

San Manuel