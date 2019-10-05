If Prop 205 passes, it will jeopardize our federal partnerships which are instrumental in solving crimes in Tucson like the Isabel Celis case. TPD made a big break in the Celis case because of its collaborative efforts with the FBI. I am deeply concerned because if this initiative passes and becomes law it will prohibit any federal law enforcement agency, including the FBI, DEA, ATF, and the U.S. Marshals Service from working with the Tucson Police Department. In July, my friend, TPD Chief Chris Magnus publicly stated that TPD wouldn’t be able to work with ATF to match ballistic evidence to violent criminals or partner with the FBI to investigate and solve child abduction or murder cases. It is critical that we vote ‘NO’ on Prop 205 to safeguard TPD’s partnerships with federal agencies so that they can continue working together to protect us. Our safety depends on voting NO on Prop 205.
Brendan Lyons
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.