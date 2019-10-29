Re: the Oct. 25 article "It's nice to have an ally amid all the sanctuary silliness."
In former Governor Jan Brewer’s opinion article, she makes several references to “open-borders activists” and “open borders groups.” Who are these groups? In all my years (and I am 68 years old) living and working along the border, I have NEVER encountered any group that promotes open borders. To advocate for humane treatment of all persons, documented and undocumented, does not equate to espousing the complete opening of all borders. The idea of “open borders” is a false narrative that gains traction by its constant repetition without any grounding in facts. There are NO “open border activists.” People who support sensible immigration reform come from all sides of the political spectrum. However, the idea of completely “open borders” has never been an option adopted by any group or politician within that spectrum.
Norma Gonzalez
Oro Valley
