Letter: Open letter to Pima County
Letter: Open letter to Pima County

Seven years ago I was fortunate enough to retire and make Tucson my new home. I moved here for two reasons, the weather and the ability to golf the entire year. My golf course of choice initially was Crooked Tree, as it was the closest to our new home. It is now my preferred choice because of price, continued excellent course condition and the professional staff. At a time when many golf courses are struggling, with fewer rounds being played, generating less revenue and shrinking margins, Crooked Tree remains one of the best tracks in all of Tucson. Keeping the current management team in place which also happens to be local has my full support.

Joe Karsina

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

