Letter: Open Letter to Steve Kozachik RE: Zoo Expansion

Recently, I joined a FB group called Save the Heart of Reid Park. Although the group has 1,700 members, only a "small, core group" are running the show and that is unproductive to resolution.
When I was a Public Affairs Specialist for the USFS, I moderated many meetings concerning land use conflict. My issues with the zoo: 1) Prop 203 didn't outline any specifics of the "capital improvements." 2) The destruction of the duck pond although there don't appear to be any protected migratory species there, it is still an ecosystem and widely enjoyed by the public. 3) I believe the zoo should focus on improving the features they already have. The past performance of the zoo has not demonstrated to me, that they are totally caring and/or competent. 4) Tim Steller is a knowledgeable and caring journalist. His article was accurate 5) The public is upset about fees.
My suggestion, would be to reopen a comment period to the public so that they can air their grievances.
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.