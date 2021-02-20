 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Open Letter to Steve Kozachik RE: Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: Open Letter to Steve Kozachik RE: Zoo Expansion

  • Comments

Recently, I joined a FB group called Save the Heart of Reid Park. Although the group has 1,700 members, only a "small, core group" are running the show and that is unproductive to resolution.

When I was a Public Affairs Specialist for the USFS, I moderated many meetings concerning land use conflict. My issues with the zoo: 1) Prop 203 didn't outline any specifics of the "capital improvements." 2) The destruction of the duck pond although there don't appear to be any protected migratory species there, it is still an ecosystem and widely enjoyed by the public. 3) I believe the zoo should focus on improving the features they already have.    The past performance of the zoo has not demonstrated to me, that they are totally caring and/or competent. 4) Tim Steller is a knowledgeable and caring journalist.  His article was accurate 5) The public is upset about fees.

My suggestion, would be to reopen a comment period to the public so that they can air their grievances.

Karen Riggs

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News