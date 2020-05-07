Letter: Open on Sunday “ Mother’s Day” or Monday ?

Has Governor Ducey has forgotten Sunday May 10th, is Mother’s Day? A big festive day for restaurants serving breakfast, lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch. Wouldn’t we all have been better served, by giving these businesses a chance to recoup the last six weeks losses ?
I don’t own a restaurant, but feel for the small owner run restaurants, who don’t qualify for financial assistance, who are not C or S Corp. or LLC, but small sole proprietors lost in the shuffle. I own an art gallery supporting the work of 50 American artists. I am helping keep a culture alive.
I am also the mother of four and grandmother of six. It’s important to honor and celebrate - Mother’s Day! Women who carry life, birth babies and raise and nurture wonderful people to bless our planet.
Opening restaurants this Sunday Mother’s Day not Monday, while appreciating Mother’s giving us life and supporting our local restaurants would have been better ...A port in the storm.
Jane Hamilton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
