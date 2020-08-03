Letter: Open Schools Safely

I am a parent and teacher. I also live with my parents and buy my grandma’s groceries. I already know how hard distance learning is on students, parents, and families. I know how hard it is to deal with technology and learning disorders as well as juggle work at-home with helping children with schoolwork. I know how hard it is to teach and reach out to students. Last May, I would have given a lot to start back school.
But I am not willing to sacrifice the lives of children, school staff, teachers, and all the families connected with schools. We do not know the transmission rate of Covid-19 in children. Arizona’s cases are much higher than they were in March. There is no social distancing in Tucson schools. I want schools to open, but I want them to open when it is safe for everyone.
Jeanette Rupel, Parent of 3, Pueblo High School Teacher
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!