Letter: Open Schools Safely
I am a parent and teacher. I also live with my parents and buy my grandma’s groceries. I already know how hard distance learning is on students, parents, and families. I know how hard it is to deal with technology and learning disorders as well as juggle work at-home with helping children with schoolwork. I know how hard it is to teach and reach out to students. Last May, I would have given a lot to start back school.

But I am not willing to sacrifice the lives of children, school staff, teachers, and all the families connected with schools. We do not know the transmission rate of Covid-19 in children. Arizona’s cases are much higher than they were in March. There is no social distancing in Tucson schools. I want schools to open, but I want them to open when it is safe for everyone.

Jeanette Rupel, Parent of 3, Pueblo High School Teacher

Northeast side

