Letter: Opening our schools

Should our schools open? Suggestions vary wildly as to if or how teachers should interact with students while recognizing the relentless spread of Covid 19. Our principals and superintendents surely must be overwhelmed at the wide variety of the headspinning and sometimes bizarre suggestions for opening our schools.
So I now wonder if our schools could safely help all their students by dividing them into two very distinct halves: the more needy half of the students attending full time (Option A) and the more fortunate or less needy half getting distance help (Option B). Dividing the students wisely would demand immense and urgent cooperative efforts of teachers, principals, and parents. After the parents, teachers know their students best and know which ones may be neediest of food, computers and the personal touch.
A quick survey of the parents may well make this sorting process the least difficult and most productive.
Stephen Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!